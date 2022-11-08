Home damaged by fire in NE Portland, no injuries reported

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A home in the North Tabor neighborhood was damaged by a fire early Tuesday morning, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

Shortly after 4 a.m., crews responded to a fire in the 4500 block of Northeast Irving Street. When crews arrived, they found light smoke showing from the eave and windows on the first floor darkened with smoke.

Crews found the fire in the front corner of the home. It was quickly extinguished and there did not appear to be any extension to the rest of the home.

The homeowner was not injured and there were no injuries to working firefighters.

PF&R said the cause of the fire was electrical in nature.

