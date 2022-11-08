How to report voting problems in Oregon, Washington

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - If you have experienced any problems voting or have been the victim of voter intimidation, you can report it to the authorities.

[Contact KPTV FOX 12: Let us know if you have had or witnessed voting problems]

Voting Problems in Oregon

The Secretary of State, Elections Division, is responsible for enforcing state election laws and rules. If you believe a violation of Oregon election law has occurred, you may want to file a formal investigation request with the Elections Division, go here to file an official complaint online.

Anyone registered to vote in Oregon may file a formal investigation request. Anonymous requests will not be investigated. Many requests are subject to disclosure under public records laws. When the Elections Division receives an investigation request against a named person(s), they are required by law to inform the person(s) of the request.

Voter Intimidation in Oregon

If you have experienced voter intimidation, the Oregon Sec. of State requests that you file an official complaint online, here.

If you would like to inform KPTV FOX 12 about voter intimidation so we can investigate, please contact us.

Voting Problems in Washington

Local and federal officials in Washington are looking for any reports of intimidation of voters or election workers during the midterm election. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle has assigned a prosecutor to review election day complaints from voters and threats of violence to election officials, and voter fraud.

Voting problems in Washington should be reported to a person’s local county election office.

Voter Intimidation in Washington

If you have experienced voter intimidation, the Washington Sec. of State’s Office requests that you contact your local county election office to file a report.

