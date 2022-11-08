Man with ‘violent tendencies’ sought after escaping Milwaukie psychiatric facility

Richard Gilbert Gutierrez
Richard Gilbert Gutierrez(Milwaukie Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 5:20 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KPTV) - The Milwaukie Police Department is searching for a man who escaped from a psychiatric facility this week.

Police said they were told on Monday by the Psychiatric Security Review Board that 45-year-old Richard Gilbert Gutierrez had a escaped a local residential treatment facility within the last 24 hours. Police did not say which facility he escaped from.

Gutierrez is known to have violent tendencies, according to police. He may attempt traveling south along the Interstate 5 corridor.

Gutierrez is described as a white man, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 175 pounds, with brown eyes and a shaved head. He may be wearing a brown leather jacket.

The Psychiatric Security Review Board issued a warrant for Gutierrez. Anyone who sees him is to avoid contact and call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Damage from fire in North Tabor neighborhood
Home damaged by fire in NE Portland, no injuries reported
Multnomah County Elections Building.
Voters head to cast their ballots with last minute push underway
Experts looking for answers after hiker finds dozens of dead geese in Forest Grove
Mysterious explosion woke up Salem neighborhood, blew out bedroom window