Man with ‘violent tendencies’ sought after escaping Milwaukie psychiatric facility

MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KPTV) - The Milwaukie Police Department is searching for a man who escaped from a psychiatric facility this week.

Police said they were told on Monday by the Psychiatric Security Review Board that 45-year-old Richard Gilbert Gutierrez had a escaped a local residential treatment facility within the last 24 hours. Police did not say which facility he escaped from.

Gutierrez is known to have violent tendencies, according to police. He may attempt traveling south along the Interstate 5 corridor.

Gutierrez is described as a white man, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 175 pounds, with brown eyes and a shaved head. He may be wearing a brown leather jacket.

The Psychiatric Security Review Board issued a warrant for Gutierrez. Anyone who sees him is to avoid contact and call 911 immediately.

