Oregon election results for key races
Scroll down for election results
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 2:20 PM PST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Oregon and Wash. statewide election results
More Election Results:
Portland City Commission
Portland City Charter Measure
Multnomah Co. Commission Chair
Multnomah Co. Ranked Choice Voting
Multnomah Co. Non-Citizen Voting Rights
See more election results on the Secretary of State websites for Oregon and Washington.
*** Results on the Oregon Sec. of State’s website refresh every 15 minutes.
Watch live election coverage on KPTV, here.
Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.