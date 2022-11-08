Police identify homicide victim in Northeast Portland shooting

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police identified a woman who died in a shooting in Northeast Portland on the night of November 2.

Police units responded to the 4600 block of NE Lombard Street at around 8:30 p.m. where they found a woman and a man shot. The woman, 35-year-old Shirlene Beaver, died at the scene. The man was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

A medical examiner ruled Beaver’s death a homicide. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Sean Macomber at Sean.Macomber@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0404, or Detective Rico Beniga at Rico.Beniga@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0457.

