Portland man sentenced to federal prison for trafficking meth, fentanyl

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A 29-year-old Portland man has been sentenced to federal prison for trafficking a large amount of methamphetamine and counterfeit fentanyl pills, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Oregon.

Jonathan James Lawson was sentenced to 10 years and five years of supervised released on Tuesday.

The U.S. attorney’s office, citing court documents, say authorities learned on March 6, 2021 that Lawson was traveling from Southern California to Josephine County with a large amount of drugs. The next day, authorities spotted Lawson driving northbound on I-5 near Grants Pass and stopped his vehicle.

Inside Lawson’s vehicle, the U.S. attorney’s office said authorities found a large tool case containing 10 pounds of meth, 700 grams of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, body armor, and a revolver. Officers also found 480 grams of fentanyl pills, ammunition, drug paraphernalia, and a second firearm in the vehicle.

In May 2021, Lawson was charged by criminal complaint with possessing with intent to distribute controlled substances and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Then in March 2022, Lawson was charged with possession with intent to distribute meth. The U.S. attorney’s office said he pleaded guilty on May 9 to the single charge.

