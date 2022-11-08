Salem man indicted for fentanyl-laced pills, guns and thousands in cash

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – A Salem man was indicted Monday after a raid seized roughly $164,000 in cash and 3,000 M30 fentanyl pills in June.

According to the Salem Police Department, Phillip Thomas, 30, was arrested June 29 by the Salem Police Strategic Investigations Unit during an investigation into the distribution of M30 pills.

Authorities reported Thomas was found to be in possession of the following:

3,000 polydrug tablets, more commonly known as M30 pills containing fentanyl

Eight ounces of methamphetamine

Three ounces of heroin

A Glock 23 firearm with an extended magazine with ammunition loaded

A .25 caliber automatic handgun

Approximately $164,000 in cash

Thomas was charged with possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with the intent to distribute heroin, possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime and felon in possession of a firearm.

Although already in the Marion County Jail on outstanding warrants, Thomas was transferred into federal custody Monday, Salem police said. He was detained as both a flight risk and “danger to the community” pending a jury trial scheduled for December 20, according to authorities.

