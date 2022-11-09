1 suspect arrested in Clackamas County double murder; second suspect sought

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office has arrested one person in connection with a double murder that happened in October and are still searching for a second suspect.

On Oct. 12, 32-year-old Jamahl Akeem William Nash and 42-year-old Stanafurd Samuel Lee Blacknall were found dead inside a vehicle.

Deputies responded to a report of a car that had hit a fire hydrant in the 16000 block of Southeast 122nd Avenue. When police arrived, they found the two men dead and evidence that the car had been involved in a shooting.

The sheriff’s office said two suspects in the murders were identified as 24-year-old Frank Nifon and 19-year-old Kaythan Tenry.

Nifon was arrested on Oct. 31 in Washington. He is being held in Cowlitz County Jail on charges of first-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon. He is awaiting extradition to Clackamas County.

The sheriff’s office said they are still searching for Tenry.

According to the sheriff’s office, Tenry sometimes goes by the nickname “Mar Mar.” His whereabouts are not currently known, but he is believed to be in the Portland/Gresham area. He stands at 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. He has the initials “K.T.” tattooed on his right hand.

Anyone who sees Tenry is asked to call or text 911. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tenry is urged to contact the sheriff’s office tip line at 503-723-4949 or by using the online form at www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip. Please reference case number 22-023139.

