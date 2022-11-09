Chilly again tonight, then next chance for rain is Friday afternoon

Today has been a cool, but beautiful November day. Mainly sunny skies (after patchy fog) have been the story with calm wind in most areas. Temperatures are running about 5 degrees cooler than average for this time of the year and this morning’s low of 34 in Portland was the coolest so far this season. Skies remain clear this evening, then turn partly cloudy during the night.

We wake up to a mix of clouds, sun, & patchy fog Thursday morning. Temperatures won’t be quite as cold, bottoming out in the upper 20s outlying areas to mid 30s in the city. The rest of tomorrow should remain partly cloudy. Then a push of gusty easterly wind arrives again Friday, just like yesterday. On that day a weak weather system moves into California and southern Oregon. It may be close enough to spread light rain up into the metro area later in the day; some models keep it farther south though. Regardless, skies will be cloudier Friday along with that cool wind blowing.

The weather pattern stays the same for at least another 7 days with strong high pressure over/west of us blocking wet storms from moving into the region. We’ll see gusty easterly wind return again the early part of next week and high temperatures remain around 50 degrees. With clear skies at night, expect more areas of frost at times and fog will form too. So we’ll always be watching for spots of freezing fog. For now we don’t see an extended period of all-day fog.

