Clackamas County Election Workers report ‘hostile interaction’ with poll watchers

CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – Election workers in Clackamas County have reported cases of ‘hostile interaction’ with observers while picking up ballots on Tuesday night.

According to election workers with Clackamas County, the workers were picking up ballots from the Colton and Estacada library drop boxes. The workers reported while doing so, poll watchers “individually hassled” the election workers, even following them back to the Oregon City clerk’s office.

The Clackamas County spokesperson Kimberly Webb said on Wednesday the county is aware of the situation and no ballots were compromised.

The clerk’s office is said to be gathering further information with the intention of forwarding the details to the Secretary of State.

