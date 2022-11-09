Cool Weather, Mainly Dry Through Early Next Week

Good morning! It’s a cold & dry start to the day across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Expect to see frosty surfaces as you take off this morning, since temperatures are near or below freezing across most of the region. Patchy fog is trying to form in our western valleys due to clear skies and light wind. This shouldn’t turn widespread, but don’t be surprised if you run into a few pockets of dense fog. Expect to see a mostly sunny day west of the Cascades. High temperatures should come up just shy of 50 degrees. We’ll have a much better chance of seeing widespread low clouds and fog by Thursday morning due to an entire night of light wind and mainly clear skies above.

A weak weather system will approach the Northwest on Friday, bringing more cloud cover and a slight chance of showers during the evening/night. Aside from that, I don’t see any chance of rain and mountain snow for the next week or so. Expect more chilly nights, patchy frost, and varying degrees of morning clouds & fog.

Computer models are hinting at another breezy east wind by early next week. If it moves down the slopes of the Cascades (as opposed to funneling through the Gorge), we may be able to reach or exceed 50 degrees. Overnight lows will remain in the 30s through Tuesday.

Have a great Wednesday!

