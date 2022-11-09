Election Results: Latest updates in the biggest races

OREGON (KPTV) – Results for the 2022 Midterm Elections began coming in at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Many of the key races FOX 12 was following were still too close to call late Tuesday night.

6:30 a.m. Wednesday:

As of Wednesday morning, the Oregon governor race is still a dead heat between Tina Kotek and Christine Drazen. Kotek has maintained a small lead, but there are many votes still left to be counted statewide, and she’s clinging to a 1-2% margin.

Unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson conceded Tuesday night with 9.1% of the vote.

In Oregon U.S. House District 5, Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer had a 10,000+ vote lead on Wednesday morning with many votes still to be counted in Clackamas County and other areas. It’s a 4% lead, but still far too close to call.

In Oregon District 6, Democrat Andrea Salinas was only leading by 5,000+ votes in the morning and Yamhill County, which is a big part of the district, still hasn’t returned many votes at all. It’s within 2% points.

In District 4, Democrat Val Hoyle is up 8% over Alek Skarlatos but the race hasn’t been called yet.

U.S. House Representatives Suzanne Bonamici (D), Cliff Bentz (R) and Earl Blumenauer (D) have been reelected in Districts 1, 2 and 3.

Incumbent Oregon Senator Ron Wyden won reelection with 644,819 votes.

Washington Senator Patty Murray defeated Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley in her quest for a sixth term.

Washington U.S. House District 3: Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez is winning in her effort to turn this district blue for the first time since Jaime Herrera Beutler gave the GOP control years ago. She’s up nearly 6% over GOP candidate Joe Kent.

Portland City Commission Pos. 3: Rene Gonzalez looks like he will cruise to victory over incumbent Jo Ann Hardesty. He’s up almost 20,000 votes and will likely win by a healthy margin when all is said and done.

OR Gun Control Measure 114: This one is going to go down to the wire. The statewide measure is passing by only 9,000+ with hundreds of thousands of votes likely still out all over the state.

