Oregon Election Results: The latest in the biggest races across the states

Your Vote 2022.
Your Vote 2022.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 8:19 PM PST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OREGON. (KPTV) – Results for the 2022 Midterm Elections began coming in at 8 p.m. Tuesday. FOX 12 reporters were standing by as local campaigns held election parties.

8:32 p.m.

Republican candidate Lori Chavez-Deremer has taken a lead over Democratic candidate Jamie McLeod-Skinner with 52.6% of the vote compared to McLeod-Skinner’s 47.4%. Currently, 54% of the vote is being reported.

8:26 p.m.

Unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson concedes race with 9.1% of the vote.

8:23 p.m.

An early lead from Kotek was quickly squashed as 16% more of the vote was returned, leaving the Democratic candidate 45.8% of the vote and Republican candidate Christine Drazan with 44.1%.

8 p.m.

Initial numbers for Oregon Governor show Democratic candidate Tina Kotek ahead of Republican candidate Christine Drazan and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson. Currently, 30% of votes have been reported with Kotek holding 50.3% of the vote, Drazan with 40.5% and Betsy Johnson with 8.5%.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Brandon Hardaway, William Johns, and Evan Reynolds' cases were indicted with manslaughter after...
Hillsboro man found guilty for 2021 tow truck driver death
Clackamas County ballot drop box.
Clackamas County Election officials explain results delay
Vote by mail ballots Oregon file image
How to report voting problems in Oregon, Washington
FILE: An election worker examines a ballot at the Clackamas County Elections office on May 19,...
Oregon election results for key races