Oregon Election Results: The latest in the biggest races across the states

Results for the 2022 Midterm Elections began coming in at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

8:32 p.m.

Republican candidate Lori Chavez-Deremer has taken a lead over Democratic candidate Jamie McLeod-Skinner with 52.6% of the vote compared to McLeod-Skinner’s 47.4%. Currently, 54% of the vote is being reported.

8:26 p.m.

Unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson concedes race with 9.1% of the vote.

8:23 p.m.

An early lead from Kotek was quickly squashed as 16% more of the vote was returned, leaving the Democratic candidate 45.8% of the vote and Republican candidate Christine Drazan with 44.1%.

8 p.m.

Initial numbers for Oregon Governor show Democratic candidate Tina Kotek ahead of Republican candidate Christine Drazan and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson. Currently, 30% of votes have been reported with Kotek holding 50.3% of the vote, Drazan with 40.5% and Betsy Johnson with 8.5%.

