Pedestrian dead after crash in NE Portland, police say

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in Northeast Portland on Tuesday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Officers from the North Precinct responded to the area of North 162nd Avenue and Northeast Fargo Street shortly before 7 p.m. to reports of a person hit in the intersection.

Arriving officers found a woman lying in the street who was soon confirmed dead. According to PPB, the drive remained at the scene and attempted to give “life-saving measures.”

The Portland Police Bureau Major Crash Team is responding to the scene to investigate.

During the investigation southbound Northeast 162nd Avenue will be closed between Northeast Siskiyou Street and Northeast Sandy Boulevard.

