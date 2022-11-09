Police searching for suspects after armed carjacking in Gresham

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Gresham Police Department is searching for two suspects following an armed carjacking Wednesday morning.

At about 11:45 a.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery with a weapon in the 20300 block of Southeast Morrison Terrace. According to police, a person had their car stolen at gunpoint.

The victim’s car is a brown 2012 Toyota Rav4 with Oregon license plate 175MTG. The suspects are only described as Black males in their late teens.

No other details have been released at this time.

Anyone who sees the stolen vehicle or suspects should contact police.

