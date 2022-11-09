Suspicious Lloyd District death determined to be homicide: PPB

Nick Henderson.
Nick Henderson.(PPB)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 3:55 PM PST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has confirmed a suspicious death in the Lloyd District has been determined to be a homicide.

According to police, officers were dispatched to a welfare check in a Lloyd District parking lot on Nov. 4 at 11:25 p.m.

Arriving officers found the body of Nick Henderson, 33, of Portland. Because of suspicious circumstances, the Portland Police Homicide Unit was dispatched and began an investigation.

On Wednesday, PPB announced Henderson’s death was determined to be a homicide by the Oregon State Medical Examiner. No cause of death is being released at this time, authorities stated.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Ryan Foote at Ryan.Foote@police.portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0781 or Detective Travis Law at Travis.Law@police.portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0395. Please refer to case number 22-296047.

