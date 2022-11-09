Vancouver shooting injures 1, SWAT arrests suspect

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man was shot in a car in East Vancouver Tuesday afternoon.

Vancouver police responded to the 7600 block of East Fourth Plain Boulevard on the report of a car crash. They found an injured man who had been shot in his car in the parking lot of an apartment complex. He was crashed into a ditch across the street.

Officers provided medical aid and had the man taken to the hospital. He is expected to survive his injuries.

Police tracked down the suspect to an apartment in the complex where he lives. SWAT served a search warrant on the unit and took 34-year-old Aaron Baxter into custody.

Baxter was booked into the Clark County Jail on charges of assault. The Vancouver Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate.

