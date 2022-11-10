Anarchist member arrested for disorderly conduct on election night

Nov. 10, 2022
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - An anarchist member was arrested on election night after trying to block a street near an election event, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.

Jarrid Bailey Huber, age 23, and his associates were allegedly preparing for a direct-action event and pushed multiple large dumpsters into the street on Southwest Park Avenue, nearby where an election night event was being held.

Huber and his associates were dressed in all black and wore black masks. A Portland Police officer approached the group with his car and told them to stop. They questioned why and then began to walk away. When the officer ordered them to stop, the group began to run.

More officers arrived at the scene and arrested Huber. Huber was arraigned Wednesday on charges of disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer.

