Democrats lose supermajority in Oregon State Senate

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon Democrats lost their supermajority in the state Senate Thursday and may lose it in the house.

A party can have a supermajority if it holds 36 of the 60 seats in the House and 18 of the 30 seats in the Senate. Democrats currently hold 37 of the 60 seats in the state House and 18 of the 30 seats in the state Senate.

Under the Oregon Constitution, a tax bill needs three-fifths of votes in the state House and state Senate to pass. A supermajority allowed Democrats to pass bills without bipartisan support from Oregon Republicans.

In the Midterm Elections, Republicans flipped one state Senate seat in District 16 when Republican Suzanne Weber beat Democrat Melissa Busch, leaving Democrats at 17 seats and taking away their supermajority in the Senate.

Since Democrats hold 37 seats in the House, Republicans will need to flip two seats in order to take away the supermajority.

