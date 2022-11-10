Detectives seeking information on suspicious Salem fire

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Marion County Sheriff’s Detectives are asking the public for any information about a suspicious fire in East Salem on October 3.

The MCSO originally responded to the fire with the Marion County Fire District at about 4 a.m. behind a Safeway at 3380 Northeast Lancaster Drive. The fire, which started in the alleyway, spread to a travel trailer at a nearby RV park.

No one was injured. Detectives are looking for information on how the fire started and a white Scion TC that was in the area moments before the fire.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call Detective Remmy, with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. He can be reached at 503-566-6931. Callers may choose to remain anonymous.

