Linn Co. Sheriff says she will not enforce magazine limit if Measure 114 passes

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The sheriff of Linn County Oregon Michelle Duncan made a post on Facebook declaring that she will not enforce the gun magazine limit included in Ballot Measure 114 if it passes and become law.

“Unfortunately, we are seeing the passage of Ballot Measure 114, which creates a required permitting system in order to purchase firearms AND bans gun magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds. This is a terrible law for gunowners, crime victims, and public safety,” wrote Sheriff Duncan on Wednesday. “I want to send a clear message to Linn County residents that the Linn County Sheriff’s Office is NOT going to be enforcing magazine capacity limits.”

Linn County is located in the western part of the state and includes the cities of Albany, Corvallis, Sweet Home, Lebanon and Junction City. As of the 2020 census, the county’s population was 128,610.

As of early Thursday afternoon, Ballot Measure 114 was learning slightly toward passing with 51% of votes for the measure and 49% against it. The Associated Press estimates there are about 500,000 votes left to be counted in Oregon.

If passed, the measure would require permits issued by local law enforcement to buy a firearm. To obtain the permit a person would need photo ID, fingerprints, safety training, criminal background check, and a fee payment to apply. It would also prohibit manufacturing, importing, purchasing, selling, possessing, using, or transferring ammunition magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds and make violations a class A misdemeanor.

“This measure is poorly written and there is still a lot that needs to be sorted out regarding the permitting process, who has to do the training and what exactly does the training have to cover.,” wrote Sheriff Duncan. “In the coming days, I will work with other law enforcement partners, elected officials and community members on the best course of action to take on permitting. I want to ensure anything we do or don’t do will not hinder gunowners’ rights to purchase firearms, intentionally or unintentionally.”

