Tina Kotek holds news conference declaring victory

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - While AP News and FOX 12 have not yet called the Oregon governor election, Tina Kotek has declared victory.

As of 10:36 a.m., about 72% of ballots have been counted, and Kotek stands at 47% with 737,048 votes, while Christine Drazan has 44% with 692,814 votes.

In a speech in Downtown Portland waterfront on Thursday morning Kotek promised to declare a state of emergency over the city’s homeless problem and expand access to mental health and addiction services.

Kotek says she spoke to Betsy Johnson and Christine Drazan and had a “cordial” conversation about the race and shared concerns. Drazan still hasn’t formally conceded yet.

HAPPENING NOW: @TinaKotek holds a news conference flanked by her supporters on the waterfront in Downtown Portland after declaring victory over @ChristineDrazan. Drazan has not conceded yet, as @AP estimates there may be 575,000 ballots that still need to be counted. pic.twitter.com/Gyr1HMSy79 — Adrian Thomas (@adrianbthomas) November 10, 2022

Because Oregon’s vote-by-mail system now allows ballots to be counted if they were postmarked by 8 p.m. on Election Day, an untold number of ballots are in the hands of the postal service. Nov. 15 is the last day for election officials to receive valid postmarked ballots by mail. In past general elections, votes needed to be received by election day.

Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan said verifying election results takes time.

“Every signature on every ballot envelope is verified. And the vote tallying process prioritizes accuracy and transparency, not speed,” Fagan said on Twitter. “Over the next week, elections officials will continue to count valid, on-time ballots.”

Drazan’s campaign said at midday Wednesday: “We continue to monitor returns with the expectation that this race will tighten.”

If elected, Kotek would be the first out lesbian elected governor in the United States, along with Maura Healey, who on Tuesday was elected governor of Massachusetts,

Unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson, a former Democratic lawmaker, conceded Tuesday night, telling supporters her “winning record is now broken.” Her voice broke as she thanked them.

The three women, all former legislators, were the top candidates in the race to become the next governor of the state.

