Mainly dry Today, Showers Possible Friday

Good morning! Clouds are building overhead early on this Thursday, and a few showers are developing along the northern Oregon and southern Washington Coast. Expect a few more showers through the morning, but dry weather inland. There will likely be frost on a lot of your windshields since temperatures are starting off in the upper 20s and 30s. Be prepared for patchy fog, too. Today will feature partly cloudy skies and cool conditions. High temperatures will range between the mid 40s to about 50 degrees. We have another chilly night on tap, and many more to come. In fact, temperatures should remain several degrees below normal though mid next week.

We’ve definitely entered a drier weather pattern, but Friday could bring an end to that. A weak weather system will approach the region, but is expected to dive southward toward southwest Oregon and northern California. A few showers will pass through from time to time, with the better chance south of Portland and Vancouver. Cloudier skies should keep highs closer to the mid 40s. High pressure will quickly dry the region out by Saturday. Sunday morning could feature quite a bit of valley fog. Aside from that, our weekend weather should be pretty mellow.

Early next week is when the dry and chilly east wind will return. We may go several days with that east wind, especially on the east side of the metro area and west end of the Gorge. Highs should top out in the low to mid 50s Mon-Wed.

Have a great Thursday!

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.