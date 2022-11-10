Man stabbed in hospital by Washington County deputy charged with assault, theft

WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – A man stabbed at a Hillsboro hospital by a Washington County deputy during an altercation has been released from the hospital and charged.

According to WCSO, the deputy was at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center on Oct. 24 shortly before 3 a.m. with 27-year-old Joshua Wesley.

Authorities say during the admission process, Wesley charged the deputy, attempting to take their firearm.

Wesley ignored the deputy’s orders to stop and continued to try to take his gun. During the struggle, the deputy stabbed Wesley multiple times. The man was not able to get the deputy’s firearm at any point.

Wesley was taken to a different hospital to be treated for his injuries. A hospital staff member who tried to help the deputy also sustained minor injuries.

On Wednesday, Wesley was released from the hospital and booked into the Washington County jail on charges of assault on a public safety officer, two charges of first-degree attempted theft, third-degree robbery and a probation violation.

WCSO said Wesley was taken and lodged in the jail without any incidents.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.