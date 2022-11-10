Midfielder Sam Coffey signs contract extension with Portland Thorns FC

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Sam Coffey has signed a contract extension with the Portland Thorns FC, the club announced Thursday.

The contract extension for the 23-year-old midfielder is through the 2025 season.

“Our team’s mentality is to always exceed expectations, and Sam does that daily. She played a key role in our championship run this season and will continue to be a part of our long-term plans to secure another title,” said Karina LeBlanc, Thorns FC general manager. “The connection Sam and her family have made with Portland is a special one that we are looking forward to growing for years to come.”

Coffey, who is a finalist for 2022 NWSL Rookie of the Year, made 19 appearances for Portland, tallied one goal and two assists for the Thorns FC in regular season. She scored her first professional goal on Sept. 21 against Racing Louisville FC.

“Sam was a rookie for one day, mature beyond her years. Her ability to lead from the back, to always be available, to manipulate the opposition and create spaces for her herself and her teammates is impressive to see from someone so new to the professional game,” Thorns FC head coach Rhian Wilkinson shared. “Sam continues to improve and grow daily, what a privilege to have her with us and to be a part of watching her become one of the very best #6′s this country has ever produced.”

In the postseason, Coffey played all 180 minutes in Portland’s two playoff games, helping the club to its league-best third NWSL Championship title.

