Newberg city officials file election complaint against Interim Yamhill County Clerk

NEWBERG Ore. (KPTV) - Newberg City Councilors Jefferson Mildenberger and Stephanie Findley said they have filed an election complaint with the Oregon Secretary of State requesting a court order under to compel interim Yamhill County Clerk Keri Hinton to comply with directives from the Oregon Secretary of State.

According to the complaint obtained by FOX 12, on October 20, 2022, the Mildenberger campaign notified the Yamhill County Clerk that Newberg City Council races were omitted from most ballots. On October 21, 2022, the Oregon Secretary of State ordered Interim Clerk Keri Hinton to perform a supplemental election for Newberg City Council on December 20, 2022. Order 2022-08 provided that any results from Newberg City Council races that did appear on any ballots would not be counted nor reported.

When Yamhill County reported initial preliminary election results at 9:30 PM on Election Night, they were the last county in the state to provide results. The cumulative results released by Yamhill County included counts for Newberg City Council in violation of the Secretary of State’s order, the complaint said.

Mildenberger and Findley are seeking to promote transparency, security, and accountability in Yamhill County elections by requesting greater involvement from the Oregon Secretary of State. “Any potential prejudice to the December 20 special election for Newberg City Council must immediately be remedied,” urged Councilor Jefferson Mildenberger. “Our city’s voters deserve continued confidence in our elections, not repeated and preventable mistakes.”

Election observers in Yamhill County also reported alleged relaxed security protocols in the ballot counting area. In their complaint, Mildenberger and Findley provided a written account from an election observer for the purpose of requesting an investigation, if determined appropriate from the Secretary of State.

Jefferson Mildenberger currently serves as Newberg City Councilor for District 4, and is being challenged by Robyn Wheatley. Stephanie Findley currently serves as Newberg City Councilor for District 6, and is being challenged by Derek Carmon. Wheatley and Carmon are backed by Community Oriented Public Servants (COPS) PAC.

