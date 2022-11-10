Oregon AG files brief related to Albertson, Kroger merge

FILE - A customer removes her purchases at a Kroger grocery store in Flowood, Miss., Wednesday, June 26, 2019.
FILE - A customer removes her purchases at a Kroger grocery store in Flowood, Miss., Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Two of the nation’s largest grocers have agreed to merge in a deal that would help them better compete with Walmart, Amazon and other major companies that have stepped into the grocery business. Kroger on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 bid $20 billion for Albertsons Companies Inc., or $34.10 per share.(Rogelio V. Solis | AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:24 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Attorney General has filed a motion in support of Washington State’s lawsuit regarding a proposed merger between Albertson Companies Inc. and Kroger Co., the A.G.’s office announced Thursday.

The Washington lawsuit is to stop Albertson Companies Inc. from giving their shareholders a $4 billion dividend before the merger can be reviewed by state and federal antitrust enforcers.

SEE ALSO: Oregon AG sues drug companies, alleges ‘sham patent litigation’ keeping prices high

Oregon’s motion, filed by the A.G. antitrust unit, said the “acquisition of Albertsons has the potential to harm competition and consumers.”

Oregon has 176 stores that will be impacted by this merger: 121 Albertsons or Safeway stores, 51 Fred Meyer stores and four QFC stores.

Click here to read the full motion.

Click here to see a letter from the Oregon A.G. to the attorneys of Albertson Companies Inc.

