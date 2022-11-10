Oregon AG sues drug companies, alleges ‘sham patent litigation’ keeping prices high

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Attorney General has filed a lawsuit against four pharmaceutical companies for “using sham patent litigation,” to drive up prices on testosterone replacement gels, the A.G.’s office announced on Thursday.

The lawsuit alleges that AbbVie, Abbott Laboratories, Unimed Pharmaceuticals and Besins Healthcare who hold the exclusive patent for brand-name AndroGel, filed baseless lawsuits to keep a generic and cheaper version of AndroGel off the market.

SEE ALSO: Rufus mayor accused of road rage shooting pleads not guilty

AndroGel is a topical treatment approved for testosterone replacement therapy in men with low testosterone, bringing in more than $1 billion.

Oregon’s lawsuit follows a one by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission in the District Court in Philadelphia. The federal court ruled that AbbVie and Besins made $448 million from artificially high price, a ruling that was later overturned by the Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.