Oregon Health Authority: Second dose of Monkeypox vaccine available next week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority will start rolling out second doses of Monkeypox vaccines next week.

Public health officials will be calling people who received their first dose to encourage them to get their second. Tim Menza, the senior Health adviser for OHA said people who receive calls are encouraged to ask any questions or voice any concerns on the call.

“Completing the monkeypox vaccine series is so important to maximizing your protection against this virus,” Menza said.

Those who have received the first dose are eligible to get a second dose if it has been at least 28 days since the first dose.

As of Monday, over 10,000 people in Oregon have received the Monkeypox vaccine.

Monkeypox spreads primarily through close skin-to-skin contact. Effects of the vaccine may include discoloration, itchiness, tenderness and swelling at the site of the shot. It might also leave a small hard bump. The side effects are all temporary.

OHA said the vaccine is safe for people with compromised immune systems, pregnant and breastfeeding people and people with chronic skin conditions

People who suspect they have monkeypox should contact their healthcare provider or call their local public health authority to get help finding a clinic.

For more information about monkeypox and Oregon’s response to the outbreak, visit OHA’s monkeypox (hMPXV) website. Vaccine clinics can also be searched by ZIP code with a “Monkeypox Vaccine Locator” tool.

