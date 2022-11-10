Pedestrian killed in NE Portland identified by police

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has identified a pedestrian killed by a car on Tuesday evening.

Officers say Ku Nay Htoo, 55, of Portland, was crossing Northeast 162nd Avenue, near Northeast Fargo Street, when she was struck by a northbound driver.

Arriving officers pronounced Htoo dead shortly before 7 p.m. Authorities say the driver of the car remained at the scene, attempting to provide aid to Htoo.

Visibility is being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash. No arrests have been made or citations issued.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.