Pediatric RSV cases requiring hospitalization are spiking in Oregon, official says

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Becky Hultberg, President and CEO of the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems said this week that pediatric RSV cases requiring hospitalization are spiking.

Like the rest of the nation, Oregon is seeing an increase in respiratory illnesses among children.

“These increases come at a time when the number of available hospital beds remains limited,” Hultberg said. “Meeting the needs of all patients is the number one priority of Oregon’s community hospitals and clinics despite the current and anticipated spike in hospitalizations. Our hospitals stand ready to care for everyone in need, and we plan for an increase in respiratory illness each year as we approach the fall and winter seasons.”

There is no vaccine for RSV, which can cause severe breathing problems for babies, while flu cases are also starting to rise.

