Pediatric RSV cases requiring hospitalization are spiking in Oregon, official says

Health officials are expressing concerns about the surge in RSV infections in children across...
Health officials are expressing concerns about the surge in RSV infections in children across the United States.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 2:52 PM PST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Becky Hultberg, President and CEO of the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems said this week that pediatric RSV cases requiring hospitalization are spiking.

Like the rest of the nation, Oregon is seeing an increase in respiratory illnesses among children.

“These increases come at a time when the number of available hospital beds remains limited,” Hultberg said. “Meeting the needs of all patients is the number one priority of Oregon’s community hospitals and clinics despite the current and anticipated spike in hospitalizations. Our hospitals stand ready to care for everyone in need, and we plan for an increase in respiratory illness each year as we approach the fall and winter seasons.”

There is no vaccine for RSV, which can cause severe breathing problems for babies, while flu cases are also starting to rise.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Oregon State Capitol
Oregon AG sues drug companies, alleges ‘sham patent litigation’ keeping prices high
FILE: A 30 round magazine, from left, and a 10 round magazine, from right, rest below an AR-15...
Linn Co. Sheriff says she will not enforce magazine limit if Measure 114 passes
Dowen Jones in court via Zoom
Rufus mayor accused of road rage shooting pleads not guilty
KPTV File Image
Anarchist member arrested for disorderly conduct on election night