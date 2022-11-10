Police searching for suspect after 15-year-old girl shot in NE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police are still searching for who shot a 15-year-old girl in Northeast Portland Wednesday afternoon. PPB officers responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Northeast 80th Ave.

Neighbor Ezra Johnson-Greenough says he was outside walking his dog mere minutes before the shooting.

“I noticed the lights reflecting off my wall,” said Johnson-Greenough. “I thought that was weird, especially in the middle of the day. I came outside and saw them putting up tape around the area. Tons of cop cars. I decided to go ask what happened, they told me someone was shot but wasn’t killed and that’s all they knew.”

Just a few houses down, River Sullivan says she and her partner were in the living room when they heard the gunshots.

“We kind of just froze and thought what was that?” said Sullivan. “They were very close. We’ve had shots in the neighborhood, but those we could tell were very close. It didn’t take more than a minute for the fire truck and police cars and everything to show up and start taping things off.”

Portland Police say the 15-year-old girl was taken to the hospital by ambulance with serious injuries but she is expected to survive.

“I’m glad to hear that she’s probably going to be ok,” said Sullivan. “I’m sorry to hear she is seriously injured and I know no matter what it’s going to be a lot of recovery. I hope she’s doing OK and her family is doing OK, because they are very sweet people.”

Both Sullivan and Johnson-Greenough say it’s fairly quiet where they live, but they do see and hear things from time to time.

“This part of the neighborhood is pretty chill,” said Johnson-Greenough. “The loudest is just some traffic. I mean I’ve actually seen some car prowlers and stuff before, but I haven’t seen any violence around here. But I’m always keeping my eye out.”

“We hear gunshots about every month or two,” said Sullivan. There have been times. Once my house got hit eight years ago when I first moved in. We were sitting in the living room then and we all got down. It’s definitely been a thing since I’ve moved in here but I’ve never been concerned for my well-being.”

A spokesperson for Portland Police says officers spent the afternoon canvassing the area looking for a suspect, or suspects, this afternoon, but no arrests have been made at this time.

