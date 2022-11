PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Metro RV Show is happening now at the Expo Center, and Outdoor GPS host Owin Hays got a preview of the event Thursday morning.

Outdoor GPS host Owin Hays got a preview of the event.

The 64th Portland Metro RV Show will take place from Nov. 10-13.

Outdoor GPS host Owin Hays got a preview of the event.

For more information about the event, click here.

Outdoor GPS host Owin Hays got a preview of the event.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.