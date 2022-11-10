Portland woman turning 100 has lived a full life

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Marianne Tormey is turning 100 on Nov. 10, 2022 and her family wants to share the amazing life she has experienced, with 71 of those years in Oregon.

Marianne was born and raised in Minnesota. Her mother and father and nine siblings - five sisters and four brothers - lived on a self-sustaining farm. She spoke only German until she attended first grade. She had to convince her parents to let her attend high school. She was the only one from her family to attend. The effort involved walking a mile and a half on Highway 27 on school days and living with a sister for two years so she could finish high school. She graduated with her class of 30 in 1940.

There was no bathroom in their two-story farmhouse, just an outhouse nearby. Winters were so cold the water in the glass on her bedroom nightstand froze. There were lean years on the farm during the depression. FBI agents drove onto their property looking for bootleggers. While her family did not make alcohol, her father told her to not answer any of the agents’ questions. Her family held dances at their house. Guests danced all kinds of dances including square dances, the foxtrot and waltzes. Her father called the square dances. When her and her siblings were deemed old enough they were allowed to attend the dances.

Her family had a one-horse buggy, which her mother used to visit her mother about six miles away. Their first car was a Model T with canvas curtains instead of windows. There was no gas pedal on the floorboard, just a lever next to the steering wheel.

Marianne married and had four daughters. She moved to Oregon in 1951. She attended St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Portland. After she retired from her job as an independent house cleaner for lifelong clients in Portland’s Dunthorpe District she served as a volunteer driver for Meals on Wheels in Portland. While working, she got her real estate license and sold a few houses. She loves gardening, reading, crossword puzzles, Bunco, cribbage and card games. At the age of 100 her mind is still sharp. She continues to enjoy cards and crossword puzzles today. She also enjoys talking on the phone. She enjoys spending time with family which includes children, grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Happy birthday Marianne!

