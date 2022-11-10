Second suspect arrested in connection with death of Kelso man

KELSO, Wash. (KPTV) - Detectives have arrested another person in connection with the death of a 51-year-old Kelso man, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office.

Jerome Adrian Markert, 47, of Kelso, has been booked into the Cowlitz County Jail for charges of first-degree murder, explosive devices - prohibited, unlawful disposal of human remains, and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. The charges are related to the investigation of the death of Alan Brice Nielsen.

The investigation began on July 30 when detectives executed a search warrant at a property in the 2100 block of Holcomb Road after receiving information that a body was on the property. The sheriff’s office said the remains of a man, later identified as Nielsen, were found on the property and were heavily damaged in an apparent explosion.

The investigation showed Nielsen was shot during a dispute on July 15. The sheriff’s office said detectives were able to identify the suspect as 52-year-old Jethro Nichols Welter.

Welters was arrested on Thursday and booked into the Cowlitz County Jail for first-degree murder, ten counts of second-degree unlawful possession of firearms, possessing a stolen firearm, explosive devices - prohibited, possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver - meth, unlawful disposal of human remains, and tampering with physical evidence.

During the ongoing investigation, detectives were able to identify a second suspect as Markert. Detectives served a search warrant on a property in Oakville, Washington, on Wednesday and arrested Markert.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details are being released at the time. Anyone with information about Nielsen’s death is asked to contact Detective Troy Lee at 360-577-3092.

