Trail Blazers unveil new uniform that pays homage to original PDX carpet

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Trail Blazers unveiled a new uniform Thursday that pays homage to the original Portland International Airport carpet pattern.

The 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition uniform will debut on the court on Nov. 15 during the Blazers’ game against the San Antonio Spurs.

The team says the uniform has a familiar look to it with a black base and the signature Blazers sash featured across the chest – this time filled with the teal and geometric-shape pattern locals will recognize from their travels through PDX.

2022 - 2023 City Edition uniform (Bruce Ely | Bruce Ely / Trail Blazers)

The uniform also features PDX across the front and the classic carpet pattern across the chest and down one side of the shorts. The other side of the shorts features the Blazers pinwheel logo along with the team mantra “Rip City” on the belt buckle. Additional design elements include the gold trophy icon on the back neck in honor of the team’s 1977 NBA Championship and “#RIPCITYCARPE” on the jock tag.

Blazers fans can purchase the new uniform now at ripcityclothing.com, in-person at Rip City Clothing in Moda Center or at the brand-new Rip City Clothing pop-up store in Concourse C of the Portland International Airport.

