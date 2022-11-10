Woman critically injured by hit-and-run driver in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is searching for a hit-and-run driver who injured a woman Wednesday evening.

Just after 10 p.m., East Precinct officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 64th Avenue. Officers arrived to the scene and found a 33-year-old woman who was critically injured.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The involved driver left the scene and has not been located. Police said no suspect information is being released at this time.

The Major Crash Team and Forensic Evidence Division are investigating. Anyone with information about the crash should contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 22-300478.

