VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Two men were arrested Thursday after a stolen truck was smashed into a Vancouver, Wash. cannabis store, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 4:30 a.m., police responded to an alarm at Orchards Cannabis Market at 11800 Northeast 65th Street.

When the first deputy arrived, it looked like someone had backed a White Toyota Tundra through the front doors and into the store. Believing a burglary was happening inside, the deputy waited for backup. Before more police arrived, the deputy saw two people run from the building and head west.

2 arrested after stolen truck smashed through weed store, Vancouver police led on foot chase (Clark Co. Sheriff's Office)

Soon after, police found two suspects in the parking lot of a Bank of America at 6404 Northeast 117th Avenue. But when police arrived, the two suspects took off running again.

Police pursued on foot. They quickly caught up with one of the two men, 18-year-old Payton Huth, and arrested him. The second, 22-year-old Hector Navarrete Jimenez, kept running.

Navarrete Jimenez was spotted again near the Bi Mart at 11912 Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard, and police said they again commanded him to stop. He did not. Instead, police said they saw him reach for his waistband and gave Navarrete Jimenez “several use-of-force warnings,” but he again ignored them.

After Navarrete Jimenez drew what police said was a can of bear mace from his waistband, he tripped and fell. Police caught up with and arrested him.

Huth and Navarrete Jimenez were booked into the Clark County Jail and charged with burglary, malicious mischief and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Investigators determined the truck had been stolen from a Washougal, Wash. home shortly after midnight, using keys the owner had left inside the vehicle.

