2 pedestrians die in 2 Clatsop Co. highway crashes, 1 hour apart

CLATSOP COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Two pedestrians died Thursday evening in two different crashes after being struck by cars on two different Clatsop County highways, according to the Oregon State Police.

Just after 6:30 p.m., police responded to Highway 30 near milepost 82. Investigators said 25-year-old Hannah Jean Olson of Astoria attempted to cross the highway when she was struck by an eastbound white Kia Sorento driven by 28-year-old Remington Fay Toristoja of Naselle, Wash.

Toristoja remained at the scene, along with several other witnesses.

Then at, 7:30 p.m., police responded to a Highway 26, near milepost 1.5. Investigators said 65-year-old Timothy L. Painter of Seaside was walking in the westbound lane when he was struck by a Toyota Camry driven by 72-year-old Robert Greenawald, also of Seaside, who was heading west.

Greenawald also waited for police to arrive.

Both pedestrians were declared dead at the scene, and both drivers cooperated with the investigators.

