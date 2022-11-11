Cloudy Day with a Few Light Showers Possible

Happy Friday morning! Radar has indicated a brief light shower that has passed through part of the metro this morning. Otherwise we have overcast skies and temperatures in the mid 30s to low 40s around the metro. A cold start in Burns this morning, it was 0 at 3:00 am! Back to the metro, we will see cloudy skies today with a shower possible this morning and again late in the day. Better chances and slightly more rain the more to the south you are today. Highs today will be in the upper 40s. Tomorrow we return to mostly sunny skies, high 50. Sunday will likely start with areas of fog, but clear to mostly sunny skies, high 47. Monday through Thursday brings mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, highs in the low 50s. Lows all week will cool to the mid 30s.

