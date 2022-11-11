Cooler with a shower chance Friday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It was a pretty pleasant out there today following another very chilly start. The low temperature at PDX Thursday was 33 degrees, the lowest we’ve seen so far this season. We had a nice mix of clouds and sunshine, and high temperatures topped out in the low 50s.

More clouds will build in overnight ahead of a weak low pressure system that will slide in tomorrow. Things will also start to get breezy for the east end of the metro overnight. There’s a slight chance of a brief morning shower in the valley, and a better chance of a late afternoon or early evening shower. If we do see anything around the metro, it’d be light- models are predicting around a tenth of an inch around Portland with totals closer to a quarter of an inch for the central and south Willamette Valley. Wind gusts could be in the 30 to 40 MPH range for the eastern portion of the metro around the mouth of the Gorge and through the west end of the Gorge. High temperatures will be a little bit cooler, in the mid to upper 40s.

This weekend looks dry but still cool. We should see quite a bit of sunshine both days with some morning fog on Sunday.

Our dry weather pattern continues through the middle of next week, and a breezy east wind will return. Overnight lows will remain cooler than average, so patchy frost in the mornings is possible any day of the next seven.

