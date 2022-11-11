F-15 Eagle fighter jets flyover Oregon on Veterans Day

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The 142nd Wing out of the Portland Air National Guard Base, Portland, Oregon will conduct Veterans Day flyovers for ceremonies and parades at locations throughout Oregon on Friday.

The F-15 Eagle fighter jets are scheduled to conduct flyovers at the following locations around the designated times on Friday, Nov. 11:

10:45 a.m. Tillamook Air Museum, Tillamook, Ore.

10:57 a.m. Albany Veterans Day Parade, Albany, Ore.

11:11 a.m. University of Portland, Portland, Ore.

11:20 a.m. Mollala, Ore.

11:32 a.m. The Dalles Area Chamber, The Dalles, Ore.

12:07 p.m. Veterans Memorial Park, Klamath Falls, Ore.

12:22 p.m. Douglas County Veterans Day Parade, Roseburg, Ore.

142nd Wing Commander, Colonel Todd Hofford, said the wing is proud to conduct the flyovers. “We appreciate the opportunity to honor those that have served before us. The demonstration of air superiority on this day is a great reminder to us all how fortunate we are to be citizens of this country. These patriotic flyovers are courtesy of your Hometown Air Force.”

The Portland Air National Guard Base employs 1,500 Airmen who provide an economic impact of nearly $500 million to the region. The 142nd Wing defends our homeland with F-15 Eagle fighter jets, guarding the Pacific Northwest skies from northern California to the Canadian border through their Aerospace Control Alert mission as part of Air Combat Command and the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD). Their mission is to provide unequalled, mission-ready units to sustain combat aerospace superiority and peacetime tasking any time, any place in service to our nation, state and community.

