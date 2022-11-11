On the Go with Joe at Disney On Ice: Road Trip Adventure

Mickey and his pals are back in Portland for Disney On Ice: Road Trip Adventures!
By Joe Vithayathil
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 9:25 AM PST
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Mickey and his pals are back in Portland for Disney On Ice: Road Trip Adventures!

Disney On Ice: Road Trip Adventures will be at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum from Thursday, Nov. 10, through Sunday, Nov. 13.

The show will take attendees on a wild ride to your favorite Disney destinations.

“Travel with Moana to the sun soaked Motunui, set off on a safari to the Pride Lands with Simba. Discover a whole new world as you’re swept up in Aladdin’s princely parade. Play at a larger than life carnival with Woody and Forky,” the shows website says.

To buy tickets and for more information, click here.

