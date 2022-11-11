Man involved in Troutdale outlet mall robbery, police pursuit pleads guilty to attempted murder

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A man involved in a Troutdale outlet mall theft and subsequent police pursuit has pled guilty to attempted murder and will spend more than a decade behind bars, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

According to authorities, in April, a private security guard working at the Troutdale Outlet Mall confronted two women who had stolen multiple pairs of shoes from Rack Room Shoes. While being confronted, 49-year-old Joseph Michael Conn appeared, pointing a gun at the security guard.

Conn and the two women then left with the merchandise, with Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office deputies soon tracking the car down and initiating a traffic stop.

The D.A.’s Office said deputies followed as the car headed onto the freeway before deploying spike strips at one point. Despite the spiked tires, the car continued off the freeway onto NE Sandy Boulevard.

According to authorities, the pursuing deputies then heard gunshots, witnessing Conn pointing a gun out of the rear driver’s side window and firing additional rounds. One round struck the front grill of the pursuing MCSO car and another bullet hit a civilian’s car, according to the D.A.’s Office.

The car soon crashed after this, with Conn and the two females attempting to flee on foot. Conn and one of the women were soon caught, and the gun used in the shooting was found next to the crashed car.

Conn pled guilty to four charges Thursday: two counts of attempted murder in the first degree, one count of attempted robbery in the first degree with a firearm and one count of recklessly endangering another person. The plea agreement contains a 12.5-year prison sentence.

Conn will be sentenced Jan. 6.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.