Nice, mostly sunny weekend ahead

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It was a mostly cloudy and breezy day around Portland, with metro area temperatures topping out in the upper 40s. A few light sprinkles pushed through the region in the afternoon and should fizzle out later tonight. We saw a couple light snow showers in the mountains for Timberline’s opening day, too.

The gusty east wind should start dying down overnight, and tomorrow will be much calmer across the metro. After some morning clouds and a slight shower chance, we will see sunny skies the rest of the day. High temperatures should be warmer- into the low 50s.

Dry and partly sunny conditions continue Sunday. Besides the east wind kicking back up early next week, we’ll remain in a pretty uneventful weather pattern through the next work week and see plenty of sunshine. Our next shot at some precipitation may come at the end of the week. High temperatures are expected in the mid 40s to low 50s, and mornings will remain chillier than average as well.

