Oregon woman found dead under mysterious circumstances, police say

POLK COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Police this week were investigating the mysterious circumstances surrounding the death of a 62-year-old woman.

According to the Monmouth Police Department, officers were dispatched to a welfare check call in the 400 block of Yellowstone Drive where officers found Theresa Hethorn, dead inside her home.

The statement went on to say that due to suspicious circumstances, they requested assistance from the Polk County Major Crimes team to help investigate.

The Medical Examiner and OSP Crime Lab also responded. The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about the case was encouraged to contact the Monmouth Police Department at 503-838-1109.

