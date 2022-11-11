Oregon woman found dead under mysterious circumstances, police say

A generic image of police lights
A generic image of police lights(WECT)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 12:49 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Police this week were investigating the mysterious circumstances surrounding the death of a 62-year-old woman.

According to the Monmouth Police Department, officers were dispatched to a welfare check call in the 400 block of Yellowstone Drive where officers found Theresa Hethorn, dead inside her home. 

SEE ALSO: Reward offered for information on unsolved 2015 homicide

The statement went on to say that due to suspicious circumstances, they requested assistance from the Polk County Major Crimes team to help investigate.

The Medical Examiner and OSP Crime Lab also responded. The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death.

SEE ALSO: Rufus mayor accused of road rage shooting pleads not guilty

Anyone with information about the case was encouraged to contact the Monmouth Police Department at 503-838-1109.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

File: a high capacity rifle magazine in a person's hands
More Oregon sheriffs vow not to enforce high capacity gun magazine ban if Measure 114 passes
Timberline Lodge opens for the season
Timberline Lodge opens for ski season
Timberline Lodge opens for ski season
Portland Veterans Day Parade
Portland holds Veterans Day Parade on new route