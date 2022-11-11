Portland holds Veterans Day Parade on new route

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - People came out and celebrated those who served our country during the Portland Veterans Day Parade on Friday.

The parade had a new route this year on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Since 1974, when the parade first started, it has always been on Sandy Boulevard.

There was a good turnout for the parade, and even a tank.

FOX 12 spoke with the organizer who says the parade is a way to show gratefulness ahead of Thanksgiving.

“We’re honoring not only the veterans that are alive, but also the fallen veterans because a lot of people don’t receive they say ‘thank you for your service’ but really they made a lot of sacrifices,” said Napoleon Hodgers. “So we’re trying to say thank you sacrifice you made, being away from your family, losing life, limb, etc. Those are the people we want to honor, and then of course we want to say thank you to the people who support the military and the military community.”

About 60 organizations took part in this year’s Portland Veterans Day Parade.

