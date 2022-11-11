Reward offered for information on unsolved 2015 homicide

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau, in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for any information on an unsolved homicide of a 26-year-old man from 2015.

On November 11, seven years ago, Portland Police responded to a report of a shooting in North Portland on North Vancouver Avenue and Fargo Street.

Officers arrived to find that the victim, 26-year-old Larry Williams Seamster, had been shot multiple times. Emergency personnel took Seamster to a hospital where he died shortly after arriving.

Witnesses told police that two younger black men were involved in the shooting and ran away from the scene, possibly in a silver car.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to submit a tip at Crime Stoppers of Oregon. Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.

