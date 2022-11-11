Tina Kotek wins tight race for Oregon governor

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 6:16 PM PST
OREGON (KPTV) – The Associated Press is now predicting Tina Kotek has won the Oregon governor’s race with 85% reporting, as of 6 p.m. Thursday.

The race for the highest elected office in Oregon was monumental being the first time in state history, voters chose from three women for governor.

Democratic nominee Tina Kotek, formerly the longest-serving Oregon House speaker, currently holds 47.3% of the vote. Kotek was challenged by Republican nominee Christine Drazan, a former leader of the Republican minority in the House, with 43.3% of the vote. Running unaffiliated was candidate Betsy Johnson, a former Democrat and member of the Oregon statehouse for 20 years. Johnson conceded shortly after polls closed on Tuesday and currently holds 8.6% of the vote.

Kotek will assume office from Gov. Kate Brown in January.

