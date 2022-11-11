TriMet considers fare increase for 2024

FILE - TriMet unveils new ‘Hop Fastpass’ system.
FILE - TriMet unveils new ‘Hop Fastpass’ system.(TriMet)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 8:24 PM PST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The TriMet Board of Directors are considering increasing the price of fares beginning in 2024, TriMet announced on Wednesday.

At a Board retreat on Wednesday, board members decided the public transit company needed to increase income from fares and other sources, to meet increasing operation costs, according to TriMet.

Board President Linda Simmons told TriMet staff to create a formal fare increase proposal for the board to consider at the April 26, 2023 meeting and then vote on during the May 24, 2023 meeting.

Fare increases TriMet is currently considering:

  • Adult 2.5-hour ticket — increase 30 cents to $2.80
  • Honored Citizen 2.5-hour ticket — increase 15 cents to $1.40
  • Youth 2.5-hour ticket — increase 15 cents to $1.40
  • LIFT paratransit single ride — increase 30 cents to $2.80

The public is always invited to attend TriMet Board of Director meetings, and can sign up to comment during public forum opportunities. People will also have a chance to offer comments after the proposal is read at the April 26, 2023 meeting and before the May 24, 2023 vote.

TriMet also said they will conduct a Title VI fare equity analysis to determine how a fare increase would people of color and those who live on a low income.

“We’ll work with the community to determine opportunities to mitigate such impacts,” TriMet said.

